5 Reasons You Need To Visit The New John Hardy Website

If you follow me on Twitter, you probably know that I spend an abnormal amount of time both buying and browsing jewelry on line/love the internet and tech worlds with the same stalker-like adoration and intensity that most girls give to Ryan Gosling. (Totally understandable — the guy is a fox in an half.).
So, you can only imagine the Snoopy happy dance that occurred when I was invited to visitJohn Hardy’s New York showroom to get the lowdown on their new website. Giddy would be an understatement.
Hit the slideshow above to see all the reasons why I’m head over heels for some of their pieces and why you might want to start your holiday wish list early (seriously!).
OK, this is sorta a 2-in-1. Instead of spending oodles on a costume ring or bracelet, why not get a killer combo instead?
(BTW, I probably owe the John Hardy team an apology note for constantly stopping them during my site tour to have them confirm that the prices on pieces I wanted.)
They don't just say "handmade," they prove it! Browse the treasures on JohnHardy.com and see each piece from sketch, to color, to modeling, producing and (in some cases) blinging.
My favorite part of the website can be found under John Hardy Spirit. Here you can take a virtual tour of the (jaw-dropping, places like this exist!?) palatial John Hardy compound, nestled (i.e. sprawling ) the heart of Mumbai, Bali.
Every brand has a story, but I can honestly say that very few are as interesting as John Hardy's. The sense of community among everyone from the designer to the artisans (some of whom have family that have been with John Hardy for generations) is so apparent, you can't help but smile while watching the videos, looking at their photos and reading their stories on their blog.
The Men's jewelry! While I love stacking delicate pieces for a ladylike look, when I see rings and bracelets like the ones above...who says guys should have all the fun?