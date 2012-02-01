5 Reasons Why We’re Obsessed With Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell has always been a favorite of mine, and now the entire world seems to be catching on. After her incredible appearance onThe Ellen DeGeneres Show yesterday (see below for more details), there’s really no way you can’t love this woman.
Not only did she star on cult classic Veronica Mars, but she was in the little seen but widely renownedReefer Madness: The Movie Musical. The lady is a genius, so take a look at 5 reasons why I love her.
- She’s the sexy, mysterious, and occasionally bitchy voice of Gossip Girl on (what else?) Gossip Girl. She delivers all the news that’s fit to print on the Upper East Side, and it’s not really a scandal if GG doesn’t report it. XOXO.
- For her 30th birthday last year, Bell had a Hunger Games themed party. It was SERIOUS too. “I put District 4 for water over the pool. I put District 2 for electronics over the stereo and iPod. I had a blow-up castle bouncy house on the front lawn and I put The Capitol over the bouncy house. And over my front door, I put District 12,” she said. “All my friends dressed as the characters and I dressed as Katniss. I was head-to-toe in spandex with a fire cape and carried a bow and arrow.” Awesome.
- She and fiance Dax Sherpard are “hillbillies at heart,” she claims. She’s frugal, fun, and not afraid of carbs. “Like, I’m gonna order red velvet pancakes. Life is f-cking short and these are delicious,” she said.
- Um, she’s short. Her Twitter bio reads “5’1 is the new 6’2.” As a somewhat vertically challenged gent myself, I need as many positive short role models as I can get.
- She practically peed herself when Dax brought her a baby sloth for her birthday. She cried to Ellen about it. Watch the clip below, and revel in this woman’s glory.