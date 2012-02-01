5 Reasons Why We’re Obsessed With Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell has always been a favorite of mine, and now the entire world seems to be catching on. After her incredible appearance onThe Ellen DeGeneres Show yesterday (see below for more details), there’s really no way you can’t love this woman.

Not only did she star on cult classic Veronica Mars, but she was in the little seen but widely renownedReefer Madness: The Movie Musical. The lady is a genius, so take a look at 5 reasons why I love her.