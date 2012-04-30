5 Reasons Why I Think Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Make A Damn Good Couple

When it was reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian began dating, or doing something with one another, a few weeks ago, every media outlet known to man naturally exploded. Kimye, Kanyashian, the name possibilities were endless. Many people are disgusted by this pairing and think it is the ultimate showmance. Considering reality cameras trail Kim’s famous behind where she goes, it seems like their relationship could potentially be a ratings ploy to snag some new viewers. After all, who wouldn’t want to watch Mr. West getting drunk and shopping for Birkins with Kris Jenner? That said, I’ve compiled a list of five reasons why I think they’re a great couple. Check below.

They DEFINE each other’s “types.” While everyone thinks Kanye should be with someone classy and insanely talented because his BFF Jay-Z is married to Beyoncé, a lady like that has never been Yeezy’s style. And lest we forget, prior to Jigga Man shacking up with Lady B, his taste wasn’t all that high class. Kanye doesn’t mind if you’ve had some dirt in your past, and clearly he had no issues being involved with Amber Rose, a former stripper. Kim’s sex tape scandal means nothing to him. She’s a boss who makes her own money but (I’m guessing) is not afraid to explore the freakier side of life. On Kim’s end, Yeezy’s a baller who wears Air Jordans and likes Louis Vuitton luggage. That’s…essentially what she seems to be looking for in a man. They really do balance each other out. While Kanye is apparently all for the reality camera crews, there are still things I’m sure he won’t allow them to capture. From the above picture (and numerous other paparazzi shots), I’d imagine they have some sort of witty banter between one another. Okay, I understand that their public images are completely calculated, but there’s no way they don’t laugh at themselves. Kim is shameless, and isn’t afraid to poke fun at her ridiculous behavior. Kanye has regularly rapped about his mistakes and shortcomings for years. I think together, they make one insanely egotistical but weirdly grounded pair. Okay, they are essentially the same person when it comes to style. They both favor similar brands (and love everything that has a big “H” on it), flashy jewels and dark, bold colors. Kim’s signature outfit consists of a skintight Leger dress or a leather jacket and skinnies, but always paired with Louboutins and a Balenciaga or Birkin. Meanwhile, Kanye’s consists of skinnies, a leather jacket and a pair of kicks. They just make sense together. Well, there’s that whole power thing. They are two of the only people who can essentially do whatever the hell they want and have a paparazzi frenzy. Sure, it’s somewhat of a weird thing that does not apply to any regular relationships, but there’s something to be said for a severely high-wattage couple in the Internet age. They provide a never ending series of amusement. There are so many jokes you can make about them! I mean, if that’s not what you want in a couple, then WHAT IS? “What she order, Fish Filet?”

Over and out. Again, I have to ask you to chime in on whether or not you agree.