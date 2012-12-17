5 Reasons Why Gwen Stefani’s January Vogue Cover Is Making Headlines

Part of Gwen Stefani‘s comeback—apart from a new “No Doubt” album—is a highly-coveted role as Vogue‘s January cover girl, something that’s made more than a few headlines since the first image of the cover was released today. Why? Partially because it’s the 43-year-old pop star and designer’s first time fronting the magazine in a decade (her last appearance was in 2004), and also because the magazine outfitted Stefani in Saint Laurent Paris, the polarizing first collection that the label’s new Creative Director, Hedi Slimane, sent down the runway in September. Here, we break down five reasons why this particular cover is big news.

The Saint Laurent Situation: The Vogue team has been relatively tight-lipped regarding Slimane’s first collection, but the line clearly got the mag’s stamp of approval—a move that can be viewed as make-or-break for a designer, a collection, a model, or a celebrity. With this endorsement, it’s a safe bet other magazines and editors will be scrambling to feature those oversized hats and skinny suits in 2013. Gwen’s High-Style Look: Obviously, Vogue wasn’t going to feature Gwen’s typical chunky L.A.M.B. accessories or any trace of Harajuku (thankfully), but it’s really a pleasure to see Stefani looking so chic. Shot by Annie Leibovitz, the singer received the full fashion treatment and it looks good. Oh, and let’s not forget she’s 43 years old, but looks a decade (or more) younger. The interview: The cover teases the interview with the tagline: “1 husband, 2 kids, 3 labels, 6-pack abs, and plenty of cool.” A pointed “she can do it all” message, which might prompt women to buy the magazine to see how they too can look so good while being so busy. A New Direction for Vogue?: Gwen’s last appearance on Vogue was in ’04, but it seems that this year the magazine has been fond of featuring a slew of of zeitgeisty but slightly un-Vogue pop stars like Rihanna and Taylor Swift, perhaps marking an edgier, younger direction for the mag with more musicians featured. Timing is Everything: Apart from a new album and tour, it was announced last week that Stefani’s band, No Doubt, will be creating a ska-inspired capsule collection for British retailer Fred Perry, making the cover extra-timely for the fashion crowd.

To see more images from Stefani’s spread, check out Vogue‘s website.