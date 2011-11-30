5 People Who Barbara Walters SHOULD Think Are Fascinating

It’s that time of year again! Barbara Walters has unveiled her “Most Fascinating People of 2011” list. Some of the results are not surprising at all, while some are TOTAL wild cards.

Yes, it’s really not that shocking that the Kardashians made the list considering they’re the most talked about family in the world right now. Say what you will about their lifestyle choices, there’s no denying that they’re fascinating. Other honorees include Donald Trump (ugh, what?), Derek Jeter, Modern Family stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, Simon Cowell, Katy Perry and Pippa Middleton (or possibly just her backside).

The last honoree will be revealed when the special airs live on ABC on Wednesday, December 14. Frankly, I feel like the list is missing a lot of key people. Thus, take a look at the gallery above for a look at who I think should have been on Baba Wawa’s legendary list. Sound off below if you agree or disagree with me!