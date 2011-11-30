5 People Who Barbara Walters SHOULD Think Are Fascinating

It’s that time of year again! Barbara Walters has unveiled her “Most Fascinating People of 2011” list. Some of the results are not surprising at all, while some are TOTAL wild cards.
Yes, it’s really not that shocking that the Kardashians made the list considering they’re the most talked about family in the world right now. Say what you will about their lifestyle choices, there’s no denying that they’re fascinating. Other honorees include Donald Trump (ugh, what?), Derek Jeter, Modern Family stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet, Simon Cowell, Katy Perry and Pippa Middleton (or possibly just her backside).
The last honoree will be revealed when the special airs live on ABC on Wednesday, December 14. Frankly, I feel like the list is missing a lot of key people. Thus, take a look at the gallery above for a look at who I think should have been on Baba Wawa’s legendary list. Sound off below if you agree or disagree with me!
Since her divorce from hubby and baby daddy Marc Anthony, the paps have been trolling J. Lo like it's 1999 again! Lopez is so hot right now that she's endorsing literally everything. No one can take their eyes off of her, even if they wanted to. What's going on in this mogul's head? I'm dying to know.
While we've all had a crush on Ryan Gosling for quite some time, this was definitely his year. After he broke up some random fight in Astor Place, the Internet exploded. This has given way to numerous blogs devoted to Gosling's total cuteness. A good Samaritan with outstanding talent, Gosling deserves this honor.
Sarah Burton, the Alexander McQueen designer, has totally revitalized the label. And obviously, she designed Kate Middleton's wedding dress. You know, for the ROYAL WEDDING. She also snagged the top honor at the British Fashion Awards.
Karlie Kloss. That walk. Those thighs. That gorgeous pout. And she's only 19. She's had a year of controversial moments and has truly made her way onto the A-list. Watch out, Gisele!
It's always Beyoncé's year. But this time, she's preggo! She's been hopping about town in six-inch heels and sequined numbers making way for Babyoncé -- and no one could be more excited. Her album was a total smash, and she's once again proven her insane staying power.