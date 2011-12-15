5 Of Our Favorite Movie Office Holiday Parties

‘Tis the season of the office holiday party, one of the most anticipated and feared events of the year. In fact, StyleCaster had our own little shindig last night, at New York’s hot spot W.I.P. Let me just tell you, we had a time.
That said, our affair was tame compared to some holiday parties we have seen in the movies. We didn’t have any dead bodies, explosions, or lunatic British women hijacking the microphone to give the entire office a piece of her mind, although I bordered on becoming this very lady.
Anyway, in honor of the awkward yet ridiculously amusing situations you will probably have to attend in the next week, take a look at the gallery above for a retrospective of our favorite office holiday parties.
Die Hard (1988) -- The film begins on Christmas Eve, when Detective John McClane (a rather dapper Bruce Willis) goes to a holiday party that is disrupted by the arrival of twelve armed men. These dudes aren't messing around. They cut telephone lines, trap people in their cars, and take the partygoers as hostages. Honestly, this is one party that I want to attend.
Love Actually (2003) -- This office Christmas party was crammed with adulterous drama that really is not appropriate for a work environment. Sign me up.
Bridget Jones's Diary (2001) -- The ultimate in holiday party shenanigans and everyone's worst nightmare, Bridget Jones gets hammered and takes to the stage. Oh, hell yes.
Two Weeks Notice (2002) -- There's nothing more awkward then walking in on your boss playing strip poker with your intern. Fine holiday fun!
Scrooged (1988) -- Excessive drinking, the drunken blonde secretary xeroxing pics of her butt...these are the things that make us proud to be American office workers during the holidays.