5 Of Our Favorite Childhood-Inspired Animal Hats

With all the new trends, toe-breaking shoes, and purses the size of luggage, it’s easy to lose sight of the simpler, more nostalgic side of clothes. But as with all great things, fashion has a sense of humor, and a pretty cute one at that. We’d like to take a step back from neon bags and red soles (just for a minute) and shine some light on some of the most adorable winter accessories we’ve seen so far: animal hats.

Some versions of this animal look take the idea literally, offering a realistic interpretation of various animals that are all tailored to fit your noggin. Others walk the fashionable tightrope, embracing faux fur and boxier cuts to maintain some style integrity.

We’re fans of both sides of this head-sized trend and can’t wait to stock up on a few of these furry little treats for winter! So look out for us at New York Fashion Week, we’ll be the ones with sock monkeys on our heads.

Click through the slideshow to check out our favorite caps. Are you going to give the animal hat a try?