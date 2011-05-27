5 NYC Boozy Brunch Spots For a Little Weekend Day Drinking

With summer weather finally settling in, I can’t think of a better way to spend a weekend afternoon than an outdoor brunch, complete with lots of drinking. A nice, refreshing mimosa is my drink of choice for a Sunday Funday, but I’m not afraid to dabble in an occasional bloody mary or two.
Whether you’re looking for a laidback brunch or you’re trying to relive your college day drinking days, click through for five NYC restaurants offering up some great weekend deals to help you do it. But as always, remember to keep it classy after all, this is brunch we’re talking about here.
Southern Hospitality
1460 Second Ave., New York, NY
Unlimited Bloody Marys & Mimosas with brunch purchase of $11.95 on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 AM to 3 PM.
Mercadito
100 7th Ave South, New York, NY
$18, Family Style Brunch, includes three items for the table, rice & beans and one drink per person. Saturdays and Sundays - 11:30 AM to 4 PM.
De Santos
139 West 10th Street New York, NY
$39, includes all you can drink with one brunch entre. Saturdays and Sundays 11 AM to 4:30 PM.
Paradou
8 Little West 12th Street New York, NY
$29, includes unlimited Champagne cocktails and choice of entre. Saturday - 11 PM to 4 PM, Sunday - 11-7 PM, with a DJ starting at 3pm.
Il Bastardo
191 Seventh Ave., New York, NY
Add $18 to your brunch for unlimited Champagne, Mimosas, Screwdrivers or Bloody Marys. Saturdays and Sundays 12:00 PM to 4 PM.