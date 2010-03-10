5 New Ways to Wear Your Denim Skirt

Layers are the only way to adequately prepare yourself for the 20 degree range in temperature that you may experience throughout any given spring day– think 55 degrees outside in the sun, 45 degrees in the shade, and 32 degrees indoors (because your office building turned off its heat prematurely). While you can carry your layers (namely blazers, cardigans, and vests) over from winter, we recommend investing in a basic denim skirt for spring.

We especially love this cotton Current/Elliot denim pencil skirt. It is designed with an elastic waist that you can either fold over or keep intact to adjust the length of the skirt. (For an inexpensive alternative, try this interlock pencil skirt by American Apparel). Regardless of the price point you choose, a basic denim skirt is a great anchor piece for layering on top. Come summer, pair this high-waisted skirt with a cropped top to enjoy the belly-baring trend without actually baring any belly.

Don’t think that you need to wear the loosest layer as the outermost layer. Pair this fitted skirt with a billowy vest and pull it together with a cardigan layered on top. For where to buy information, click here.

Try layering same color pieces. The slight differences in shades of black in this look put more emphasis on the textures of each piece. For where to buy information, click here.

Windbreakers are useful transition jackets– especially when you’re caught in an unexpected rain shower. Keep the windbreaker from looking too Sporty Spice-esque by wearing fitted layers underneath, and define the look by belting the waist. For where to buy information, click here.

Playing with layers of different lengths is always an unexpected twist. Tucking a t-shirt into the skirt’s waistband accentuates the longer lengths of the cardigan and jacket. For where to buy information, click here.

Layers don’t need to be limited to your shirts and jackets. Mix up the height of your boots by swapping knee-highs for booties and layer your legwear by putting over-the-knee socks on top of tights. For where to buy information, click here.

