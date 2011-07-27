5 New Jewelry Designers to Know Now

Charm & Chain is a little hidden internet treasure that I sincerely hope you already know about, because if you don’t, you might just be missing out on all of those incredible jewelry lines that aren’t available at just any e-commerce site. Although Charm & Chain reps the best jewelry kids on the block including Lulu Frost, Lizzie Fortunato, Erickson Beamon, DANNIJO, Kara Ross, and Alexis Bittar, founder Ali Galgano didn’t choose to specialize in jewelry to keep it broad.
Galgano seeks out new designers constantly, but her discerning eye doesn’t make it easy to make the cut. Click though for five brands she’s picked out of the vast lineup of newbies, and take note, because they’re going to be major.
Do you spy the girls we’ve already decided we love?
Assad Mounser
With names like The Space Oddity Necklace, the jewels of Assad Mounser perfectly exemplify Rock n Roll: edgy, liberated and completely avant-garde.
Dara Ettinger
Dara takes natural stones with a straight from the ground feel, and sets them very delicately. The juxtaposition of the rough stones and dainty settings makes for jewelry with a boho vibe thats still decidedly elegant.
Frieda & Nellie
Stacy Herzog and Sarah Reid, the talented designers behind Frieda & Nellie, have reworked and elevated the concept of friendship bracelets by combining them with vintage elements to make sophisticated, one-of-a-kind pieces. Each piece is clearly made with a lot of love.
Roarke
Bombay meets Park Avenue! Roarkes signature necklace style, the Le Charlot, can be worn to add a touch of sophistication to any outfit just toss it on and wear it like a scarf. The patterns that they use are incredible, from ikats to florals, and all are intricately hand-beaded.
Shourouk
I discovered Shourouk while in Paris this past winter and immediately fell in love with her entire collection. I describe her pieces as jewelry on acid, with their splashes of neon, ample asymmetry and deliberate imperfections. To me, a Shourouk necklace epitomizes Euro-chic.