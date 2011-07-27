5 New Jewelry Designers to Know Now

Charm & Chain is a little hidden internet treasure that I sincerely hope you already know about, because if you don’t, you might just be missing out on all of those incredible jewelry lines that aren’t available at just any e-commerce site. Although Charm & Chain reps the best jewelry kids on the block including Lulu Frost, Lizzie Fortunato, Erickson Beamon, DANNIJO, Kara Ross, and Alexis Bittar, founder Ali Galgano didn’t choose to specialize in jewelry to keep it broad.

Galgano seeks out new designers constantly, but her discerning eye doesn’t make it easy to make the cut. Click though for five brands she’s picked out of the vast lineup of newbies, and take note, because they’re going to be major.

Do you spy the girls we’ve already decided we love?