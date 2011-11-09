StyleCaster
5 Of My Fave Celeb Looks From The Versace For H&M Red Carpet

Spencer Cain
by
Last night, every fashion freak in New York City (and probably the world) had one thing on their mind: the Versace for H&M event, which included a fashion show, a party, performances by Prince and Nicki Minaj, and of course, a chance to shop the collection after a few hours of sipping on champagne and loosening your purse strings. Dangerous? I think so…

The red carpet was packed with familiar faces from the New York scene, such as socialite Tinsley Mortimer, as well as major A-list stars who all share a common bond: their love of Versace!Also, please note the strongGossip Girl contingent that stepped out to supportDonatella. Not only did my girl Blake Lively and my heart and soul Chace Crawford grace the event with their presence, but Penn Badgley‘s girlfriend, downtown diva Zo Kravitz, was there.

Check out the gallery above for my five of my favorite red carpet looks from last night’s soire.

1 of 5

Blake Lively

Chace Crawford

Zoë Kravitz

Chloe Moretz, a clear future style star!

Jessica Alba

