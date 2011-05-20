5 Most Stellar of the Week: Sexy amfAR Gala Edition

Gwen Stefani gets the main image today in honor of her looking so totally amazing. She made me gasp a little, no lie. This week’s installment of the 5 most stellar of the week is brought to you by the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala gala which took place during the Cannes Film Festival and brought with it all the glitz and glamour and gorgeous girls the rest of the fest is synonymous with.
Click through for the best of them all, and try not to judge those feathers too harshly. There simply must be room for a little fun in fashion.
All photos: Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst can sometimes lean on the side of dowdy, but this Chanel Haute Couture in a pretty light pink is detailed, elegant and lovely. That bright pink lip is also the hotness.
Julia Restoin Roitfeld is stunning in black lace Emilio Pucci. I love a high neck with low back.
Gwen Stefani literally has never looked better than in this custom L.A.M.B. Please reference my aforementioned love of a high neck and meld that with how hot the singer/designer looks here.
Clemence Poesy is all stunning ingenue in this Chanel dress that's navy with white lace detail. It's young and lovely and her bold red lip is the perfect accessory.
I know I may get some detractors for this feathered creation on Anja Rubik by Emilio Pucci, and I wouldn't recommend it for non-models, but girl looks playful and adorable birds be damned. Kidding!