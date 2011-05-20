5 Most Stellar of the Week: Sexy amfAR Gala Edition

Gwen Stefani gets the main image today in honor of her looking so totally amazing. She made me gasp a little, no lie. This week’s installment of the 5 most stellar of the week is brought to you by the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala gala which took place during the Cannes Film Festival and brought with it all the glitz and glamour and gorgeous girls the rest of the fest is synonymous with.

Click through for the best of them all, and try not to judge those feathers too harshly. There simply must be room for a little fun in fashion.

All photos: Getty Images