5 Most Stellar of the Week: Olivia Palermo + Color Madness

I mean, color is just having its moment right now and no one is being bashful about it. Olivia went yellow and pink, Liv went blue, Kate went bright pink, Diane matched her heart stopping red gown to her lipstick and Cameron was slightly more subdued but no less pretty.
Click through for a veritable color gone mad epic extravaganza.
All photos: Sipa
Cameron Diaz is lovely in light blue Akris.
Diane Kruger is simply breathtaking in a red YSL gown. I love her laidback hair. This is going in the inspiration folder.
Kate Bosworth anchored a bright pink Richard Nicoll dress with neutral heels.
Olivia Palermo was taking some chances in yellow and pink, but the simplicity of her Victoria Beckham shift kept the look surprisingly minimal. Love this.
Liv Tyler is a vision in blue Stella McCartney. Girl, this is your color.