5 Most Stellar of the Week: Nicole Richie + Valentino Girls

It’s the middle of summer, there are about zero award ceremonies and everyone wants to be on vacation, but the girls are continuing to kill it at movie premieres, fashion parties and basically anywhere you can throw down a red carpet. In appreciation of their commitment to pulling out their best consistently, we chose our top 5, who were just the most stellar of them all this week.

Jamie King is coming out of nowhere in stunning gowns, Nicole Richie is still so boho and Rachel Weisz is on a veritable style sojourn, but we could only pick one from her click through for who and what made the cut.

Photos: SIPA