5 Most Stellar of the Week: More Mila Kunis and Girls in Red

It’s that time of the week where we round up the girls who werked their respective red carpets and local roadways in some very lovely designer creations. Mila Kunis is still on a Friends with Benefits junket which is great for style watching purposes. Plus, Olivia Wilde has also been out an about for Cowboys and Aliens, and the girl with a seriously pretty face can definitely bring it.
Emma Roberts got philanthropic in something sheer, Nicole Richie stayed true to her roots and Rachel Bilson wore something epic as always. Click through for the most stellar, August 5 edition.
All photos: SIPA
Mila Kunis is summery and girlie in a navy and white floral Cacharel dress that I think she should send to me when she's done with it.
Nicole Richie is back in straight up boho in an Ella Moss maxi dress and a cute braided hair style.
Emma Roberts supported ovarian cancer research at Super Saturday in the Hamptons, wearing a semi-sheer paneled Leyendecker maxi dress.
Olivia Wilde is basically smoking in a red Antonio Berardi dress with bold shoulders, paired with Kara Ackerman Designs bangle and Brian Atwood shoes. Those bangs are great on her, which is a rarity.
I love me some Rachel Bilson style, and she's supporting that love in a really amazing blouse/red pant combo by Erdem, paired with Loubs.