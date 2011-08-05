5 Most Stellar of the Week: More Mila Kunis and Girls in Red

It’s that time of the week where we round up the girls who werked their respective red carpets and local roadways in some very lovely designer creations. Mila Kunis is still on a Friends with Benefits junket which is great for style watching purposes. Plus, Olivia Wilde has also been out an about for Cowboys and Aliens, and the girl with a seriously pretty face can definitely bring it.

Emma Roberts got philanthropic in something sheer, Nicole Richie stayed true to her roots and Rachel Bilson wore something epic as always. Click through for the most stellar, August 5 edition.

All photos: SIPA