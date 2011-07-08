5 Most Stellar of the Week: Harry Potter Girls and Prabal

The girls completely killed at the London premiere of Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Part 2 (quite the title…), which just makes us super psyched to see what else is on the agenda for more global premiers.
Clmence Posy, in particular, killed it in Nina Ricci. Other stuff happened this week too though, that should not be ignored. Like Couture! And Leslie Bibb in Prabal Gurung! Click through for the five most stellar.
We just have a feeling Harry might take over for a couple of weeks to come.
Clémence Poésy looks breathtaking in a white, ethereal Nina Ricci dress for the Harry Potter Premiere.
Bonnie Wright looks very cool in a Miu MIu blush pink organza and silk dress with pink satin platform heels also from the label, and Prada clutch. So much pink, yet so pretty.
Anja Rubik looks insane in an all sheer black combo that's kind of life changing.
I might be pushing it with all of the Olivia Palermo love, but I mean, just look at this girl in a silver Valentino Couture gown.
Leslie Bibb wore black and white Prabal Gurung to the premier of Zookeeper to very sophisticated results. That leather cut out top to the dress is way chic.