5 Most Stellar of the Week: From a White Trend to Emma

It was Met Gala week, but to keep it fair, our most stellar came from elsewhere around the world – from pop ups and premieres to magazine parties.
It’s not even Memorial Day yet, but these chicks don’t play by antiquated rules. White made its way into more than half of the best, and the other two were equally demure, but perhaps a bit darker.
Click through for the most stellar of the last seven days – Diane Kruger in Jason Wu not included.
Jess Stam gets preppy in all white Tommy Hilfiger. Tennis skirts are calling our name.
Emma Roberts bucked this week's trend in a lacey black dress with Elie Saab platforms, Le Vian earrings and rings by Amrapali and Hellmuth. Tres sophisticated.
Camilla Alvez is so seventies in a white wrap dress and bold lip color.
Ginnifer Goodwin in Herve Leger houndstooth and mosaic Kotur clutch is mixed printed and very cool.
Lake Bell is a lady in white Cushnie et Ochs with Nicholas Kirkwood sandals. It's a sleek lesson in simplicity.