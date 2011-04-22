5 Most Stellar of the Week: From Olsens to Gwyneth, Again

Friday, Friday, Friday. It’s been a pretty happening week, what with the Tribeca Film Festival starting and Gwyneth continuing her book tour. The Olsens posed together, but luckily they both looked awesome and Bilson came out for the opening of her commercial which is actually cooler than it sounds. Oh, and I know the Olsens are two people, but I’m counting them as one since they’re in one photo. So there’s that.
Click through for the best, model included.
Ashley turned it out in a dress by The Row that's all kinds of demure, while M-K went with shades of red, which some people thought seemed a little middle aged for her, but I dig.
Behati Prinsloo is super styled in amazing creepers, a maxi skirt, leather crop top and black jacket. Lady just looks cool.
Rachel Bilson in Chanel. That is all.
Gwyneth Paltrow is bold in a yellow Rachel Roy dress that's equal parts work appropriate and sexy.
Malin Ackerman rocks leather softly in J.Mendel.