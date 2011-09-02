5 Most Stellar of the Week: From Bold Patterns to Nuns

It’s Friday, everyone! And we have a three day weekend ahead of us! Before you go off on your merry way, let’s revisit some of our favorite looks of the week. It sort of seemed like the fashion world was asleep for the past few days, probably because everyone is in hibernation preparing for New York Fashion Week. Everything was alive and well overseas though, and the Venice Film Festival provided some interesting eye candy. Take a look. let us know what you think, and enjoy your much-deserved break!

1 of 5 Keira Knightley in a Mary Katrantzou dress was refreshing and chic. At first, the frock seemed a bit busy, but after evaluating the full look (that bob!), it's clear that this is a style win. We can't get enough of the menswear trend, especially on Evan Rachel Wood. Girl can rock the androgynous look like no other! In Venice, she opted for a Dolce & Gabbana suit, which she paired with the Ferragamo houndstooth pumps that have been on everyone's radar (Gaga wore them last week). Simple accessories and a chic updo sealed the deal - THIS is a killer outfit. At first, we wanted to hate this. Why did Madonna dress like she was auditioning for the Sister Act musical? However, somehow she pulled it off. The L'Wren Scott frock fit like a glove, and the YSL pumps and crucifix were the perfect accents. It's doubtful that Madge is going to run away to join the convent anytime soon, but at least she would look stylish if she did! One of the most elegant women in Hollywood, Kate Winslet stepped out of her comfort zone for the Carnage red carpet, opting for a skin-tight gown from Victoria Beckham. The shape was particularly interesting, and Kate seemed confident and relaxed. The color was also perfect for her complexion. Natasha Poly looked effortlessly glamorous in this fuschia Gucci gown. We have seen it on the red carpet before at the 2011 Met Gala, where Jennifer Lopez wore it with a shrug. It looks way chicer this way, and Natasha was certainly a show-stopper.








