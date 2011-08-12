5 Most Stellar of the Week: Diane Kruger Gets Boyish + More!

It’s Friday, which brings so many good things [the weekend is not low on that list] but rounding up the ladies who looked the best this week is certainly up there! With a mix of American, Italian and French designers, the fashions were quite global and the girls were decidedly famous and actor-y.
Diane Kruger took notes from the boys, Emma Stone continued her veritable style adventure and Olivia Wilde brought out the big guns after a series of iffy style picks. Go Olivia Wilde!
Click through for 5 Most Stellar, August 12 Edition. Was there anyone that you had your eye on that didn’t make the cut?
Click through for the shout outs.
Anne Hathaway started the night in a gorgeous McQueen, but there's something so playful and pretty about her tan Carven dress for the after-party that really got me.
Diane Kruger kills me just about every time and her Jason Wu shorts tux look is absolutely no different. That navy is perfect, she still looks super feminine and I'm basically obsessed.
Ginnifer Goodwin got spikey in a fitted Phillip Lim dress that's sleek, yet fun and is super flattering on her.
Olivia Wilde redeemed some other questionable red carpet looks with an enchanting Gucci dress that embodies one of Fall's biggest trends, polka dots. She paired the chiffon gown with a red lip, diamond Sethi Couture studs and patent leather Brian Atwood shoes.
Emma Stone's Chanel look is so pretty, it needed to be noted twice on this site. The subdued color, the 20s inspired shape it's just so lovely.