5 Most Stellar of the Week: Diane Kruger Gets Boyish + More!

It’s Friday, which brings so many good things [the weekend is not low on that list] but rounding up the ladies who looked the best this week is certainly up there! With a mix of American, Italian and French designers, the fashions were quite global and the girls were decidedly famous and actor-y.

Diane Kruger took notes from the boys, Emma Stone continued her veritable style adventure and Olivia Wilde brought out the big guns after a series of iffy style picks. Go Olivia Wilde!

Click through for 5 Most Stellar, August 12 Edition. Was there anyone that you had your eye on that didn’t make the cut?