This week was a mixed bag of demure cocktail wear and more laidback summery fare. Just when you thought maybe the red carpet fun ended with Harry Potter, Crazy, Stupid, Love. brought out some major looks from the gorgeous Emma Stone.

Leelee Sobieski randomly made the cut, Zoe Saldana continues to look particularly awesome in anything she puts on and Miu Miu threw a party making it difficult to choose just one girl from the event. Click through for who made the cut.