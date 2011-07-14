5 Most Stellar of the Week: Blake’s Kaftan + Pretty Florals

It was a good week in sartorial land, what with more Harry Potter premieres, some random sport-o awards and, my personal favorite, Polo challenges. How cute do girls look when getting prepped to watch horses and the men on them? It’s so Pretty Woman.
Blake Lively loosened up, Clmence dropped the pants and silver was the word. Click through for the girls who got it done.
Maria Sharapova was lovely in navy and gold Alexander McQueen, right down to her gilded shoes, at the ESPY Awards.
Clémence Poésy rocked recent Chanel Haute Couture sans the pants shown on the runway and looked so stunning that I will be dreaming of silver shoes for weeks.
Blake Lively wore a Marchesa beaded kaftan to the LA BAFTA Awards this week and proved she doesn't need to show off her bod to look beautiful.
Zoe Saldana was horse race perfect at the Polo challenge in a flowing floral dress by Chloé.
Kerry Washington was another albeit more random ESPY Award attendee and she wore a silver beaded mini by one of the Duchess' faves, Jenny Packham.