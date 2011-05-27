StyleCaster
5 Most Stellar of the Week: An American Idol to An It-Brit

Alyssa
by
This week came off the heels of the super glamorous Cannes Film Festival, which is nearly impossible to top when it comes to show-stopping fashion. While the backdrop of the following photos might not be the French Riviera, we’ve found five girls who chose some seriously killer looks for their various red carpets, season finales and indie art parties. Click through to see our best dressed ladies of the week, whose looks range from see-through to sequined to a le smoking suit. Whose outfit is your favorite?

Candice Swanepoel looked smokin' in a black and white satin tuxedo at the El Museo Del Barrio Gala.

Alexa Chung in some adorable polka dots at the NARS book launch.

Joan Smalls seriously killed it in a crimson Prabal Gurung gown at the El Museo Del Barrio Gala.

Carrie Underwood stole the show at the American Idol finale in a sparkling Lorena Sarbu couture mini dress.

Jen Brill looked lovely in a lace dress by Erdem at the Whitney Art Party.

