5 Most Stellar Looks of the Week: Leighton and Riri Included

I can’t wait until the day that I type the word Friday and Rebecca Black doesn’t stir in my brain. That day is not yet here, but what is here is the round up of the five most stellar looks of the week.

Before you gripe that there’s a Middleton missing, I’m just going to say, that level of Sarah Burton for McQueen pretty is too much for this realm. The princess stands alone. There were some truly lovely ladies who brought it though, from Rihanna to Leighton and a Diane Kruger in between. Am I missing anyone you dug?