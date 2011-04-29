5 Most Stellar Looks of the Week: Leighton and Riri Included

I can’t wait until the day that I type the word Friday and Rebecca Black doesn’t stir in my brain. That day is not yet here, but what is here is the round up of the five most stellar looks of the week.
Before you gripe that there’s a Middleton missing, I’m just going to say, that level of Sarah Burton for McQueen pretty is too much for this realm. The princess stands alone. There were some truly lovely ladies who brought it though, from Rihanna to Leighton and a Diane Kruger in between. Am I missing anyone you dug?
Zoe Saldana looked perfectly put together in Salvatore Ferragamo Fall 2011. The architectural shape of the bust is bold and the pattern against grey is very cool.
Leighton Meester looks lovely in Vera Wang at the The 5th Annual DKMS Gala. That moody floral skirt is stunning.
The pink lace No. 21 Fall 2011 Diane Kruger wore to the premiere of Pieds Nus Sur Des Limaces in Germany was soft and pretty and looked perfect on her. Plus the blue shoes were a sweet surprise.
Rihanna rocked the peplum trend at the DKMS' 5th Annual Gala in head to toe Louis Vuitton that looked incredibly regal. The beehive helped.
Rose Byrne went pink and black in Prabal Gurung at the premiere of Bridesmaids, and it was like a bold, graphic dream.