5 Most Stellar Looks of the Week: Cannes Film Fest Edition

There aren’t many places that you can be secure in the fact that the ladies are going to turn it out, especially when we’re talking about ahem, Hollywood affairs. Things can get real cheesy, real fast.

There’s just something about Cannes and being on the French Riviera, where style was maybe, possibly born to put girls on their very best fancy behavior. In other words, it’s all high style all the time (pretty much!) at the prestigious film festival in the seaside town of Brigitte Bardot and the Palme d’Or.

Tilda, Alexa and Diane all looked glam, see the rest. Who do you dig?

All photos: Getty Images