5 Most Stellar Looks of the Week: Cannes Film Fest Edition

Kerry Pieri
There aren’t many places that you can be secure in the fact that the ladies are going to turn it out, especially when we’re talking about ahem, Hollywood affairs. Things can get real cheesy, real fast.

There’s just something about Cannes and being on the French Riviera, where style was maybe, possibly born to put girls on their very best fancy behavior. In other words, it’s all high style all the time (pretty much!) at the prestigious film festival in the seaside town of Brigitte Bardot and the Palme d’Or.

Tilda, Alexa and Diane all looked glam, see the rest. Who do you dig?

All photos: Getty Images

1 of 5

Tilda Swinton maintained her place among the most awesome dressers ever list with this dual tone Haider Ackermann gown. Stunning.

Diane Kruger is a metallic dream in Calvin Klein, it's fitted, sleek and totally gorgeous.

Rachel McAdams way rocked a gold jumpsuit by Monique Lhuillier and that red lip is perfect.

Alexa Chung was pretty in a white long sleeve Balenciaga.

Karolina Kurkova looked all model-y in Armani Privè. Deep blue should be the next big trend, just saying.

