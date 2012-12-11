Five Minutes With Karlie Kloss: Supermodel Dishes On The Hazards Of Stilettos, Her Tasty Charity, More

The fashion world is seemingly all about Karlie Kloss these days, and for good reason. The 20-year-old model has walked in high-profile runways shows, posed for elite photographers, appeared in major ad campaigns, and co-hosted MTV’s “House of Style,” but she’s also using her success to do some serious good.

Last night, we caught up with the leggy lady at a FEED Project holiday party where Kloss was on hand to promote her charity, Karlie’s Kookies, a partnership with James Beard award-winning chef Christina Tosi to create nutritious yet tasty treats. For each cookie sold, FEED donates ten schools lunches to children in need. The model took time out from cookie decorating to chat with us about her charitable initiative, and also about the hazards of stilettos and what she’s most excited for this season.

StyleCaster News: What’s your biggest tip for dressing for the holiday season?

Karlie Kloss: It’s always really fun to get dressed up for the holidays, especially throwing on a pair of heels—it’s fun, but it’s dangerous when you have the snow and the ice. My sister broke her ankle one year in the ice and snow. So I think my biggest thing is just be careful. Just bring a pair of snow boots and change into your heels before the party.

What shoes are you wearing tonight?

As you can see, I’m in flats. Any chance to get out of the heels, and I’m out of them.

What are you looking forward to most this holiday season?

I am so looking forward to the first snow. That’s my favorite thing about New York, when it snows. The first snow of New York as it happens, not when it gets all dirty. I don’t care where I am, I’m just going to go running outside when the first snow falls, so that’s what I look forward to.

How did Karlie’s Kookies originate?

This little lady over here [points to chef and founder of Milk Bar, Christina Tosi] is an amazing pastry chef and baker and I’m a huge fan of Milk Bar … and I love to bake as well, so I always wanted to do some sort of baking project that could tie in a lot of my interests: Baking and nutrition, living a healthy and balanced lifestyle that comes from enjoying delicious food but also food that’s good for you.

These [cookies] are amazing, and so full of flavor and delicious, but they’re also good for you. We wanted to tie in a philanthropic effort [with] FEED. It’s an incredible organization that does so much work for the world. And [we’re] able to tie in all of the things that I’m passionate about: delicious food and giving back, and have fun doing it!