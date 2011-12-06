5 Memorable Looks From The ‘New Year’s Eve’ Premiere

In case you’ve been living under rock, I’m here to inform you that New Year’s Eve comes out on Friday. Who is in this film, you may wonder? Well, my friends, the answer is EVERYONE. Literally everyone. It’s safe to say that if you’re not in this movie, you are not a working actor in Hollywood and you should just give up.
The cast includes Halle Berry, Jessica Biel, Jon Bon Jovi, Abigail Breslin, Ludacris, Robert De Niro, Josh Duhamel, Zac Efron, Katherine Heigl, Ashton Kutcher, Seth Meyers, Lea Michele, Sienna Miller, Sarah Jessica Parker, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ryan Seacrest, and literally so many more. So. Many. More.
Anyway, in honor of last night’s glitzy Hollywood premiere, take a look at the gallery above for some of the most memorable red carpet looks. Note that I did NOT say best looks, I said memorable. (Come on, you know there’s a difference.)
Curvaceous goddess Sofia Vergara wore a Zac Posen dress that only she could pull off. It's really remarkable how many people could wear this and look like a deranged Hot Topic employee (okay, a really rich deranged Hot Topic employee), but she looks like a million bucks. Bravo!
Michelle Pfeiffer looks impossibly sexy for 53 in this Dolce & Gabbana, but she also looks a little too cougar-y.
Ugh, how is Abigail Breslin grown up already? I hated this dress, but at least it was age appropriate for the actress. I fear that she'll quickly tread into a land we all know as Hoochieville.
One of the worst attitudes in Hollywood, Katherine Heigl, wore a Dolce & Gabbana dress. I'm undecided on the Marilyn Monroe style hair, but I think she looked pretty good.
This is huge for me, because I generally think that Lea Michele's red carpet errors are so painful, however this Valentino number was BEYOND. By far her best work yet. Congratulations, Lea! I no longer want to cry every time you step out on the step and repeat.