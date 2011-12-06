5 Memorable Looks From The ‘New Year’s Eve’ Premiere

In case you’ve been living under rock, I’m here to inform you that New Year’s Eve comes out on Friday. Who is in this film, you may wonder? Well, my friends, the answer is EVERYONE. Literally everyone. It’s safe to say that if you’re not in this movie, you are not a working actor in Hollywood and you should just give up.

The cast includes Halle Berry, Jessica Biel, Jon Bon Jovi, Abigail Breslin, Ludacris, Robert De Niro, Josh Duhamel, Zac Efron, Katherine Heigl, Ashton Kutcher, Seth Meyers, Lea Michele, Sienna Miller, Sarah Jessica Parker, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ryan Seacrest, and literally so many more. So. Many. More.

Anyway, in honor of last night’s glitzy Hollywood premiere, take a look at the gallery above for some of the most memorable red carpet looks. Note that I did NOT say best looks, I said memorable. (Come on, you know there’s a difference.)