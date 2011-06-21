5 Lessons in Summer Style From The Street to the Red Carpet

Sometimes I randomly, and possible inadvertently check out other girls on the street. I just really love to see what other people opt to rock on a daily basis. It’s truly interesting what other girls choose to spend their money on, who actually bought those sick Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony shoes, seeing Proenza Schouler get worn on the subway, watching the neon trend come to life.

In the winter the voyuerism game isn’t as fun due to the proliferation of black boots and puffy coats even the most fashionable among us can abandon our sartorial sensibilities in the face of blinding winds. But it’s the first day of summer! In honor of that, let’s check out five girls who are doing summer proud and take note.