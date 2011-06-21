StyleCaster
5 Lessons in Summer Style From The Street to the Red Carpet

What's hot
5 Lessons in Summer Style From The Street to the Red Carpet

Kerry Pieri
by
5 Lessons in Summer Style From The Street to the Red Carpet
Sometimes I randomly, and possible inadvertently check out other girls on the street. I just really love to see what other people opt to rock on a daily basis. It’s truly interesting what other girls choose to spend their money on, who actually bought those sick Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony shoes, seeing Proenza Schouler get worn on the subway, watching the neon trend come to life.

In the winter the voyuerism game isn’t as fun due to the proliferation of black boots and puffy coats even the most fashionable among us can abandon our sartorial sensibilities in the face of blinding winds. But it’s the first day of summer! In honor of that, let’s check out five girls who are doing summer proud and take note.

Lisa Mayock of Vena Cava mixes up the new staple maxi skirt with a menswear vest instead of a simple tank.

Lose the tights, but keep your leather shorts for summer and pair them with open toe booties and light, silky blouses.

Let your evening wear get more playful like Olivia Palermo in polkadots!

Lighten up black lace for the warm months by keeping legs bare and letting your chic accessories get the spotlight. That Celine bag on Harley Viera Newton is deadly.

Kate Bosworth in Richard Nicoll gives a lesson in tempering brights with neutral accessories.

