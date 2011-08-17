5 Killer Accessory Trends To Try For Fall

Autumn is in the air. It might mean less days on the beach, less little white dresses, less lobster bakes and dinners al fresco, less espedrilles. BUT! There’s are things to look foward to.

What I’m stoked about are the accessories for the coming season; think gigantic clutches, embellished detachable collars and vintage hats. Fall is all about getting back into your routine (so don’t procrastinate!). Click through to start shopping for trends make being cold worthwhile.