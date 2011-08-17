5 Killer Accessory Trends To Try For Fall

Autumn is in the air. It might mean less days on the beach, less little white dresses, less lobster bakes and dinners al fresco, less espedrilles. BUT! There’s are things to look foward to.
What I’m stoked about are the accessories for the coming season; think gigantic clutches, embellished detachable collars and vintage hats. Fall is all about getting back into your routine (so don’t procrastinate!). Click through to start shopping for trends make being cold worthwhile.
I am a big (no pun intended) advocate of a gigantic clutch. Talk about a chic and easy way to transition from day to night!
Nothing's more man-repelling than a crazy collar. Take your pick from studs, pearls, beads and rhinestones...
The whole mod look is going to be huge this fall thanks to Miuccia, so why not round it out with some funky shades?
I practically died when I saw Proenza's fall collection, so you can bet I'll be channeling that whole tribal thing they had going on with my accessories.
Now here's a fun game: pick your favorite decade and then channel it with a vintage hat - they'll be all over the place this fall.