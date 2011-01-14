5 Jewelry Trends You Need To Know Right Now

2011 is brimming with cool jewelry trends that will make great styling accessories throughout the year! Statement jewelry dominated the runways all around! Fashion trendsetters will love showing off large pendants and sparkling chandelier earrings! Like most people, if you cant afford a hit piece hot off the runway, you can always find great stuff on the high street. My dear friend, Kate Bosworth, and I design a jewelry line, JewelMint, for the purpose of bringing fashion-forward, quality jewelry to an affordable price point. Here are the 5 jewelry trends for the New Year that I find most inspiring.

Lanvin

At the summer shows, we saw a lot of big necklaces that gave off a futuristic, industrial vibe. Chanels icicles topped my list. Also all of Lanvins bold shaped pieces are genius

Lapis Necklace

Ethnic-inspired jewelry is so in! Etro really got this right. We created the Lapis Necklace in response to the incredible pieces that added a worldly, cultural vibe to the catwalk. Its perfect for jazzing up a simple, everyday outfit.

Givenchy

Im keen on the punk element that pops up on the runways every year. Givenchys gold thorn necklace from the mens Fall 2010 collection stood out from the rest edgy, yet delicate.

Gehry Cuff

Celine Resort 2011 epitomized simple and chic. I love the look of two silver cuffs on each wrist so cool. Kate and I designed a similar concept for JewelMint check out these gold cuffs. These statement pieces mirror the big cuffs and neck collars were seeing on the runway.

Miu Miu

Delicious candy colors at Balenciaga and Miu Miu set the trend for this season. JewelMints November line included the Celestial Wreath Necklace and Blazing Chain Bracelet that give you the same look for less. Glamtastic!

Cher Coulter is a top Los Angeles based stylist, whose client list includes Kate Bosworth, Sienna Miller, Katie Holmes, and Scarlett Johansson . Known for combining easy avant-garde with absolute glamour in her womens styling, Cher possesses an equal talent for mens fashion. Cher and her dear friend Kate Bosworth recently launched their very own jewelry line, JewelMint, which provides members with high-end jewelry for $29.99/month.