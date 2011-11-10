5 Gym Bags You Won’t Be Embarrassed To Carry In Public

Have you ever had that moment when you’re cruising to the gym, carrying your sneakers in the first bag you could find (which happens to be an old Nike duffel from 1993), and run into someone from your office, a crush, or an ex-boyfriend? You’re not alone, we’ve all been there. But why should your stylish side have to hide just ’cause you threw your hair up in a ponytail and decided to sweat out last night’s vodka tonics?

We have the ultimate solution for you healthy fashionistas out there: the world’s cutest gym bags. From a duffel that brings back all the wonderful nostalgia associated with a good camo-print to a bright nylon tote, we’ve got you and your muscle-building-ways covered.

