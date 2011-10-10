5 Great Fashion Comic Book Suggestions For NYC Comic Con

Admittedly, I’m a total dork. I prefer thrillers to rom-coms, rate The Lord of the Rings trilogy as some of my favorite movies of all time, and am perfectly comfortable plopping down in the middle of a comic book store to devour the latest issue of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Having come to appreciate great graphic novels like Preacher, The Walking Dead and The Dark Knight Returns, Comic Con for me is like Christmas and a train wreck all rolled into one.

So, on eve of New York Comic Con, it seems only fitting that I introduce you to some fun and influential reads. From a book by Diane Von Furstenberg to a series that started an entire underground fashion movement, comic books and style have been intristically tied together throughout the years and continue to have a major impact on the fashion world and beyond.

Models Inc. — A four-book series starring Spiderman’s Mary Jane Watson, the story follows her and her model friends through NYC Fashion Week. Released in 2009, the plot focuses on a high-profile murder and offers up a delightful cameo by Project Runway‘s Tim Gunn (Bonus: Tim slips into Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit in an attempt to foil some baddies).

Diane Von Furstenberg: The Comic Book — In 2008, DVF joined forces with DC Comics following her Wonder Woman ad campaign that year. The single-issue limited edition read focuses on Diane herself, as well as the misadventures of Diva, Viva and Fifa.

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen — One of the most influential comic books of all time, this series is credited for launching the steampunk movement and is regularily cited for its retro futuristic style.

Fashion Beast — Based on an original concept created by Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren, the story of Beauty and the Beast is revisioned for the fashion world. Coincidentally, the book is based on a screenplay McLaren had commissioned by League of Extraordinary Gentleman creator, Alan Moore.

The Supergirls: Fashion, Feminism, Fantasy, and the History of Comic Book Heroines — Don’t have time to hit the comic book store? Just pick up this historical overview about the impact of female superheros and villains. Author Mike Madrid takes an extended view on the capes, boots and cleavage, putting them into proper context against important milestones like the feminist movement of the 60s and 70s.