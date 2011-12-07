StyleCaster
5 Gift Wrap Ideas That Rock Our Oh-So-Chic Socks

Jessica Rubin
We’ll admit, it’s hard to understand those people who carefully open gifts in the hopes of preserving the wrapping paper that’s only there to make the present seem official and more thoughtful. For us, it’s all about the thrill of ripping off that paper and getting to the goodies inside.

But we’ve uncovered five wrapping paper ideas that are presents all on their own. From delectable hamburgers to paper that doubles as a word search, these ideas are sure to add a little spice to your holiday gifting.

Click through the slideshow above to check out our favorite wrapping paper ideas of the season!

Cheeseburger gift wrap set. Support the project at Kick Starter

Penguin Book Titles Wrapping Paper, $3.50, at Paper Source.

Gift wrap made from a thrifted shirt. Find out how to do it yourself at Country Living.

Wordless Wrap, starting at 15, at Wordless Design

Wrapping paper made from recycled newspaper. Find out how to do it yourself at Simple Organized Living.

