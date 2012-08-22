5 Things to Expect from Alexa Chung’s Upcoming Clothing Line

In not-so-shocking celebrity fashion news, Alexa Chung has stated that she plans to design her own line. After a successful stint designing two collections for Madewell, Britain’s most fashionable It-girl is looking to branch out on her own.

“I’m looking into it right now. I’ve got nothing to lose, it’s a bit of fun,” she told Numero Tokyo. “In this current era of celebrity no one believes you actually design the stuff anyway, even though I sketch everything myself. So if it sucks I can say I had nothing to do with it, and if it’s really good I can say ‘Here are the drawings, it’s all my own work!’”

We admire Chung’s honesty — and we’re sure she’ll be very involved in her line, unlike her fellow Brit Liam Gallagher. Since we’re stoked about the upcoming collection, we decided to compile a list of five things we can expect from it. Click through the gallery above to see!