5 Easy DIY Thanksgiving Centerpieces that Won’t Break the Bank



Thanksgiving will be here before you know it. Like everyone, you are probably on the hunt for centerpiece ideas that are easy to create (because who really has the time to go Martha Stewart on Thanksgiving) but you do want to create something beautiful for your family and friends. With that in mind we reached out to blogger, entertaining expert, and DIY extraordinaire Jessie Jane of lilyshop.com for her top ideas! We can’t wait to try them all.



1. Mod Podge Leaves: Who said you can’t keep leaves forever? With a little Mod Podge, glitter, and food coloring, you can create gorgeous décor that will literally last for years. Wrap the leaves around a square vase with twine, and you have gorgeous Thanksgiving Day décor.



2. Veggie Inspired Thanksgiving Table: Want to keep it au naturel? Wrap your candles with asparagus, green beans, and even artichokes!

3. Flower Pumpkins: Pumpkins aren’t just for Halloween. These floral pumpkin centerpieces last 4-5 days because the moisture from the pumpkin keeps the flowers hydrated!



4. Fancy Pumpkin Candle Holders: These pumpkins were carved out and glittered to fit a standard votive candle. Line 15 of these bad boys in a row, and you have a stunning Thanksgiving centerpiece!



5. Twig Votives: These candle holders are easy to create and will lend a homey, woodsy feeling to your table. All you need are branches from your yard, hot glue, and a clear vase!

