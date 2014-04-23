5 Days, 5 Ways: Printed Pants

For those of us who work five days a week, building a new outfit every day that’s as stylish as it is creative can be quite a challenge. In our 5 Days, 5 Ways series, we highlight one key item and show how easy it is to build a whole weekly wardrobe around one excellent piece.

We teamed up with Marshalls to build five very different outfits centered on one super-chic staple: a pair of soft, printed pants perfect for spring. Marshalls offers a massive inventory of designer goodies—the same huge names you find at department stores, without the designer price tags—and we scouted their latest spring wares to create a series of looks that will take you from Monday to Friday with just one pair of amazing pants.

Click through the gallery above to see how we put the looks together, and how you can shop the pieces yourself at Marshalls. Whether it’s pairing two prints or playing up a single print with textured fabrics, these five looks will work for any gal on the go.

Photographer: Tom Mendes

Stylist: Sofia Karvela

Model: Jessica Barta Lam, MAJOR

Illustrator: Katy Smail, Kate Ryan Inc.

All Clothing/Accessories: Courtesy of Marshalls

