5 Days, 5 Ways: Printed Pants

For those of us who work five days a week, building a new outfit every day that’s as stylish as it is creative can be quite a challenge. In our 5 Days, 5 Ways series, we highlight one key item and show how easy it is to build a whole weekly wardrobe around one excellent piece.
We teamed up with Marshalls to build five very different outfits centered on one super-chic staple: a pair of soft, printed pants perfect for spring. Marshalls offers a massive inventory of designer goodies—the same huge names you find at department stores, without the designer price tags—and we scouted their latest spring wares to create a series of looks that will take you from Monday to Friday with just one pair of amazing pants.
Click through the gallery above to see how we put the looks together, and how you can shop the pieces yourself at Marshalls. Whether it’s pairing two prints or playing up a single print with textured fabrics, these five looks will work for any gal on the go.
To join in on the fun, head over to the Marshalls Facebook page and share photos of your fabulous finds using the hashtag #FabFound. Happy spring shopping!
Photographer: Tom Mendes
Stylist: Sofia Karvela
Model: Jessica Barta Lam, MAJOR
Illustrator: Katy Smail, Kate Ryan Inc.
All Clothing/Accessories: Courtesy of Marshalls
For more information on our relationship with Marshalls: cmp.ly/3
Click through the gallery for 5 ways to wear a pair of soft printed pants all 5 days of the week!
Photo:
Tom Mendes
Monday: Prints on Prints
Don't be afraid of pairing two prints! Opt for a similar color palette so the prints still work together, and top if off with a solid jacket to soften the look. This is also a fun opportunity to add in bold pops of color with a layering tank.
Photo:
Tom Mendes
Tuesday: Casual Chic
Soft printed pants don't always have to be bright and bold. If you pair them with a loose-fitting utility jacket and a lightweight scarf, the overall look is casual, confident, and chic.
Photo:
Tom Mendes
Wednesday: Easy Breezy
In addition to playing with prints, you can also play up a great pattern with a some contrasting textures. This ruched bodysuit and chunky cardigan balance the busy pattern of the pants. Top your look off with a fun crossbody bag and killer sunglasses for a pulled together, easygoing look.
Photo:
Tom Mendes
Thursday: All Black Everything
Add a bit of cool girl elegance to your printed pants by keeping the rest of your look muted. An embellished top, a black blazer, sleek heels and a studded bag are all you need for your perfect go-get-em evening look.
Photo:
Tom Mendes
Friday: Cozy Chic
Pair your pants with flat sandals, a soft denim top, and an ultra-cozy sweater for a relaxed Friday look. Brighten it up with a bold colored bag for an outfit that's casual yet confident—the perfect way to kick off the weekend!
Photo:
Tom Mendes