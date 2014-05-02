5 Days, 5 Ways: City Sandals

For those of us who work five days a week, building a new outfit every day that’s as stylish as it is creative can be quite a challenge. In our 5 Days, 5 Ways series, we highlight one key item and show how easy it is to build a whole weekly wardrobe around one excellent piece.
We teamed up with Marshalls to build five very different outfits centered on one super-chic staple: a pair of stiletto sandals. Marshalls offers a massive inventory of designer goodies—the same huge names you find at department stores, without the designer price tags—and we scouted their latest spring wares to create a series of looks that will take you from Monday to Friday with just one pair of shoes.
StyleCaster Associate Editor Meghan Blalock styled five outfits with spring’s big trends in mind: modern florals, fringe, Mexico-inspired prints, and more.
Click through the gallery above to see how we put the looks together, and how you can shop the pieces yourself at Marshalls. To join in on the fun, head over to the Marshalls Facebook page and share photos of your fabulous finds using the hashtag #FabFound. Happy spring shopping!
Photographer: Tom Mendes
Stylist/Model: Meghan Blalock
Illustrator: Katy Smail, Kate Ryan Inc.
All Clothing/Accessories: Courtesy of Marshalls
For more information on our relationship with Marshalls: cmp.ly/3
Click through the gallery for five ways to wear one pair of sandals!
Photo:
Tom Mendes
Monday: Fringe with a Pop of Color
Fringe is one of the biggest trends for Spring, and I love how this blouse is so over-the-top. You'd think mixing fringe and lace might be excessive, but it looks fantastic! Paired with a bright skirt and statement necklace, I went from work to a social gathering in a cinch.
Tuesday: Working Style
For whatever reason, Tuesday usually ends up being one of my busiest days of the week. I went for a classic, conservative dress that would take me from meetings to events and back again, and used a cobalt tote to elevate the look.
Wednesday: Printed Princess
The high stiletto on these sandals practically begged for a pair of flouncy trousers, and I fell in love with this pattern at first sight. I paired it with a simple denim blouse, a statement necklace, and a top knot to minimize distractions and heighten the impact of the print.
Thursday: Event-Ready
Thursday nights usually involve at least one event, sometimes more, and I need a look that straddles the line between "fun" and "professional." A solid pair of white jeans is a spring necessity, and I love the mint color of this blouse, as well as the iridescence of the necklace. The fringe tote is just so much fun, and perfectly picks up the brown of the sandals.
Friday: Set on Daisies
Fridays around our office tend to be very casual and fun. As soon as I saw this matching daisy-printed blouse and short set, I had to have it. I threw a white denim jacket over it, let my hair down, and immediately felt ready for the weekend!