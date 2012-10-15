StyleCaster
Share

5 Creative Ways for Brad Pitt to Spend His $7 Million Chanel Payday

What's hot
StyleCaster

5 Creative Ways for Brad Pitt to Spend His $7 Million Chanel Payday

Spencer Cain
by
5 Creative Ways for Brad Pitt to Spend His $7 Million Chanel Payday
6 Start slideshow

One of the most interesting brand choices in recent memory has to be Chanel’s decision to make Brad Pitt the (unkempt/scruffy) face of its iconic fragrance, Chanel No.5. Today, his first ad campaign debuted — and the reviews have been mixed. While everyone in the world basically has an unrequited love for Mr. Pitt, some are just completely baffled as to what exactly he brings to the table.
Regardless of what we all feel, Chanel clearly thinks he is worth it, considering he was paid a reported $7 million to speak 41 words (that’s $170,732 a word). Obviously, the actor isn’t hard up for cash in general, but we thought we’d imagine the various ways that Brad could spend his Chanel check (unless, of course, he decides to donate it all to charity—which is fairly likely, given the source).
Click through the gallery above and share your suggestions with us—and don’t forget to check out the campaign here

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6

Click through for suggestions on how Brad Pitt should spend his hefty Chanel paycheck (a reported $7 million)! 

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have houses all around the world, and another behemoth mansion in Los Angeles or Europe is a total snooze. Thus, when it comes to real estate, it's time they thought outside the box. This time, we think Pitt should pool together his entire $7 million Chanel check and put it towards Chamberlain Island, off the coast of Ontario, Canada. The twelve acres of serene space features eight cottages, so each one of the Jolie-Pitt children would have their own living space. 

Brad Pitt may seem to have it all—a growing (not to mention gorgeous) family, a beautiful fiancé and a thriving career—but there's one thing he doesn't have—an Oscar! Although he's been nominated three times, he's never had the pleasure of receiving one of the iconic statuettes. Luckily, money is no object—and he can bid on one presented to Leo McCarey for Best Director for "Going My Way" in 1944. It's estimated to sell for somewhere between $50,000 and $70,000 when it hits the auction block, which is considerably less than what Brad has in his bank account, but an Academy Award is forever. (Side note: It's incredibly rare for an Oscar to be up for auction, so if this interests you, snag it immediately!)

Even though the Jolie-Pitt family remain relatively down-to-earth and Brad isn't particularly car-obsessed, fine automobiles represent so much more than things to drive around. The 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost is one of our favorite cars on the market, and at the price of $250,000, he can pick up 28 and still spend within his budget! That way, he's left with four cars for each of his six kids, as well as four for Angelina. Talk about a chic garage. 

Here's how to get the ultimate $7 million date night. We thought it would be romantic if Brad bought a copy of "Prizzi's Honor," the famed film with Jack Nicholson and Kathleen Turner that "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" was based on (it was on this set remember that Brad and Angelina fell in love), and screen it on this 88-foot yacht on sale for the cool price of $6,486,480. What's more romantic than that? 

Many of us came to know Angelina Jolie thanks to her role as Lara Croft in "Tomb Raider." Additionally, the set of the flick (located in Cambodia) was where she first fell in love with the country and its culture, and adopted her first child Maddox. As a nod to that, Brad should take his check and buy the entire "Tomb Raider" section on eBay. As of today, there are 6,488 items available—and by our tally Brad could comfortably buy every one of these items using his Chanel payday. He can then donate the remainder to the Jolie-Pitt Foundation. 

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Sidewalk Couture: From Tribal Prints to Galactic Hues, Check out Fall’s Best...

Sidewalk Couture: From Tribal Prints to Galactic Hues, Check out Fall’s Best...
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share