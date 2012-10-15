5 Creative Ways for Brad Pitt to Spend His $7 Million Chanel Payday

One of the most interesting brand choices in recent memory has to be Chanel’s decision to make Brad Pitt the (unkempt/scruffy) face of its iconic fragrance, Chanel No.5. Today, his first ad campaign debuted — and the reviews have been mixed. While everyone in the world basically has an unrequited love for Mr. Pitt, some are just completely baffled as to what exactly he brings to the table.

Regardless of what we all feel, Chanel clearly thinks he is worth it, considering he was paid a reported $7 million to speak 41 words (that’s $170,732 a word). Obviously, the actor isn’t hard up for cash in general, but we thought we’d imagine the various ways that Brad could spend his Chanel check (unless, of course, he decides to donate it all to charity—which is fairly likely, given the source).

