5 Creative Bathroom Storage Ideas

We are right there with you—there is never enough space to store everything you need to in the bathroom. Luckily, there are plenty of designers out there who are seriously creative when it comes to bathroom storage ideas. Here, five creative bathroom storage ideas to take notes from.

1. CREATIVE HOOKS



We love this wall of storage for everything from hand towels to loofahs to jewelry. It also takes into account what you actually end up storing in your bathroom—like when you take off your necklaces to take a shower and need somewhere to put them—and that is why this space really works.

2. BAG IT



Mimic the look of the storage in this room using hooks to hang cotton bags that you can fill with everything from toiletries to extra toilet paper.

3. LADDER



A small ladder can be used in your bathroom to store everything from toilet paper to hanging towels.

4. CLAY POTS DOUBLE AS STORAGE



The clay pots that are normally used to house potted plants are also a great bathroom storage solution—and definitely a creative one.

5. MASON JARS FOR YOUR MAKEUP

Hang mason jars on your bathroom walls to store everything from cotton balls to makeup brushes.

