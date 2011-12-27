StyleCaster
Share

5 Countdown-Ready Cocktails For New Year’s Eve

What's hot
StyleCaster

5 Countdown-Ready Cocktails For New Year’s Eve

Jessica Rubin
by
5 Countdown-Ready Cocktails For New Year’s Eve
6 Start slideshow

Once you have your outfit, your plans and your kiss lined up, it’s time to focus on the true meaning of New Year’s Eve: alcohol. It’s the one night of the year that you want to put a little thought into what you’re sipping on. After all, ringing in 2012 with a twelve dollar bottle of Philadelphia Whiskey doesn’t exactly scream “success.”

So we’ve got five yummy cocktails that are perfect for a classy buzz, no matter where you’re spending the night. Click through the slideshow above and let us know which drink you’re gonna try this New Year’s Eve!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6

Gigi

Ingredients: 2 parts Lillet Blanc, 1 1/2 parts St-Germain elderflower liqueur, 1 part Grey Goose La Poire vodka, Ice, 1 part brut rosé champagne, 1 pear slice, for garnish

Instructions: "Combine Lillet, St-Germain, and vodka in a cocktail shaker and top with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Carefully float champagne on top of Lillet mixture. Garnish with pear slice and serve."

Courtesy of Chow.

Countdown Cocktail

Ingredients: 2 oz genever gin, 3 oz blood orange juice, 2 dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters, blood orange slice for garnish

Instructions: "Pour the genever and blood orange juice into an old-fashioned glass filled with ice.Stir well.Add bitters.Garnish with an orange wedge."

Courtesy of Cocktails.

Limoncello Sparkle

Ingredients: 1 ounce limoncello (an Italian lemon liqueur), 1/2 ounce Cointreau, Champagne, Long lemon peel for garnish

Instructions: "Combine the limoncello and Cointreau in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake moderately, and strain into a champagne flute. Top with champagne. Garnish with a long lemon peel."

Courtesy of Epicurious.

The Aviation Royal

Ingredients: ½ oz Gin, 1/3 oz Crème Yvette, ½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice, Dash Simple Syrup

Instructions: "Shake ingredients over ice and strain into a Champagne Glass or coupe. Top with Chandon Rose."

The Chandon Fizz

Ingredients: ½ oz Gin, 1/3 oz St Germain, ½ oz lemon Juice, Dash Simple

Instructions: "Shake ingredients over ice and strain into a Champagne Glass. Top with Chandon Blanc de Noirs."

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Your Etsy Guide To The Cutest NYE Party Essentials

Your Etsy Guide To The Cutest NYE Party Essentials

Promoted Stories

share