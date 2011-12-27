5 Countdown-Ready Cocktails For New Year’s Eve

Once you have your outfit, your plans and your kiss lined up, it’s time to focus on the true meaning of New Year’s Eve: alcohol. It’s the one night of the year that you want to put a little thought into what you’re sipping on. After all, ringing in 2012 with a twelve dollar bottle of Philadelphia Whiskey doesn’t exactly scream “success.”
So we’ve got five yummy cocktails that are perfect for a classy buzz, no matter where you’re spending the night. Click through the slideshow above and let us know which drink you’re gonna try this New Year’s Eve!
Gigi
Ingredients: 2 parts Lillet Blanc, 1 1/2 parts St-Germain elderflower liqueur, 1 part Grey Goose La Poire vodka, Ice, 1 part brut rosé champagne, 1 pear slice, for garnish
Instructions: "Combine Lillet, St-Germain, and vodka in a cocktail shaker and top with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Carefully float champagne on top of Lillet mixture. Garnish with pear slice and serve."
Courtesy of Chow.
Countdown Cocktail
Ingredients: 2 oz genever gin, 3 oz blood orange juice, 2 dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters, blood orange slice for garnish
Instructions: "Pour the genever and blood orange juice into an old-fashioned glass filled with ice.Stir well.Add bitters.Garnish with an orange wedge."
Courtesy of Cocktails.
Limoncello Sparkle
Ingredients: 1 ounce limoncello (an Italian lemon liqueur), 1/2 ounce Cointreau, Champagne, Long lemon peel for garnish
Instructions: "Combine the limoncello and Cointreau in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake moderately, and strain into a champagne flute. Top with champagne. Garnish with a long lemon peel."
Courtesy of Epicurious.
The Aviation Royal
Ingredients: ½ oz Gin, 1/3 oz Crème Yvette, ½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice, Dash Simple Syrup
Instructions: "Shake ingredients over ice and strain into a Champagne Glass or coupe. Top with Chandon Rose."
The Chandon Fizz
Ingredients: ½ oz Gin, 1/3 oz St Germain, ½ oz lemon Juice, Dash Simple
Instructions: "Shake ingredients over ice and strain into a Champagne Glass. Top with Chandon Blanc de Noirs."