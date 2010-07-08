5 Cool Cocktail Recipes From NY Hot Spots

Throwing a summer soiree or a barbecue? Turn up the heat with these sexy summer cocktails brought to you by New York’s finest restaurateurs and nightlife gurus.

The Boathouse Restaurant and Lounge

The Hamptons’ newest hot spot is a mix of nature and fun. You can dock your boat and enjoy dinner and dancing at the posh establishment.

“A Grey Goose L’Orange Summer Tea is perfect to cool off from the summer heat.” – Nightlife director Matt Levine.

Orange Summer Tea



Photo: iStock



Ingredients:

2 oz orange flavored vodka (we recommend Grey Goose L’Orange)

.5 oz iced tea

Simple syrup

Fresh mint

Sliced orange rounds

Pour vodka, iced tea and a dash of simple syrup to taste over ice. Stir flavors together and then top with fresh mint and sliced orange rounds.

The Eldridge

Major celebs flock to this chic Lower East Side lounge. Some social angling is in order be sure to have your name on the list as this exclusive spot has a strict door policy.

Fresh Berry Vodka Lemonade



Photo: iStock

Ingredients:

2 oz vodka

.5 oz fresh squeezed lemonade

Raspberries for garnish

1 tbsp sugar

Lemon wedges

In a cocktail shaker combine the vodka, lemonade, sugar and ice. Shake until thoroughly mixed. Pour into glass and garnish with raspberries and a lemon wedge.

The Bowery Hotel

The duo that brought the Maritime Hotel and the Waverly Inn kept classic nostalgia in mind when creating The Bowery. Hoteliers Eric Goode and Sean MacPherson developed this swanky hipster-drawing boutique hotel with a chic downtown vibe.

With fresh juices, it’s a perfect refresher for brunch or an afternoon at the pool

– James Stuart, Food & Beverage Director for The Bowery and Jane Hotels

Thai Swizzle



Photo: iStock

Ingredients:

2 oz Mekhong Thai Rice Rum (or substitute for another golden rum)

.5 oz orange juice

.5 oz pineapple juice

.25 oz lemon juice

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Splash of grenadine

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake and serve in a tall glass over ice.

The Jane

This far West Village venue attracts the fashionable crowd. In fact, the place turned out to be such the late night hot spot, there was some serious grumbling by old time neighbors. Never mind, only onwards and forwards and this refreshing cocktail is a great way to start anew.

For those who want to graduate from vodka but might be wary of gin try this perfect aperitif. – James Stuart, Food & Beverage Director for The Bowery and Jane Hotels

The Raja



Photo: iStock.com

Ingredients:

1.5 oz dry gin (We recommend Gordon’s)

.5 oz St. Germain

2-3 dashes of orange bitters (We like Fee Brothers)

Lemon juice

Club soda

In an old fashioned glass muddle 3 lemon wedges. Fill glass with ice and combine the gin, St. Germain and 2-3 dashes of orange bitters. Shake well, return contents to glass, top with a splash of club soda and serve.

Stay

Stay and get your groove on at this Lower East Side lounge. With its modern upscale decor and relaxed door policy, this hot spot has an effortlessly cool vibe like some street style stars we know.

“A refreshing gift after a hard day basking in summer greatness.”- Owner Rob Koda.

Stay Fresh



Photo: iStock.com

Ingredients

2 oz vanilla vodka (try Stoli’s vanilla flavor)

Splash of pineapple juice

Splash of fresh lime juice

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake and pour over ice. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and you’re all set!

