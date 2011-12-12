5 Cocktail Recipes To Sip – Or Chug – This Holiday Season

Let’s face it, alcohol and the holidays are synonymous with each other. You can’t survive one without the other, and that’s the sad truth. But it’s easy to inject a little cheer into your celebrations with these fun cocktails that take some of our favorite December traditions and turn them into bar-worthy thirst quenchers.
Your family and guests will love the fact that their names and ingredients fall in line with holiday themes, and you’ll love the copious amounts of liquor in each recipe. So click through the slideshow above for five of our favorite holiday cocktail recipes. Happy sipping!
The Candy Cane
Ingredients: 3/4 oz SKYY Berry vodka, 3/4 oz Peppermint Schnapps, 3/4 oz white Crème de Cacao, 1/4 oz grenadine, Half and half, Soda water
Preparation: Pour the vodka, Peppermint Schnapps, white Creme de Cacao and grenadine into a cocktail shaker with ice, shake well, pour into a cocktail glass rimmed with crushed peppermint candy, fill with half and half, top with a splash of soda water.
Courtesy of It Thing.
Hot Buttered Cider Batter
Ingredients: 1/2 cup half and half, 3 TBS melted butter, 1/4 brown sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp allspice, 1/4 tsp nutmeg, 1/2 tsp cloves, 1 TBS vanilla extract.
Preparation: Mix all ingredients by shaking in a tightly sealed jar. Pour about 2 TBS into a mug and fill with hot apple cider. (Optional: Add 1 oz of rum and garnish with a cinnamon stick.)
Courtesy of Dinasaur Dishes.
Milk Punch
Ingredients: 1/2 cup bourbon, 1/2 cup aged rum or brandy, 2 cups milk (plus milk frozen into cubes), 1/4 cup maple syrup, Grated nutmeg.
Preparation: Stir the spirits, milk and syrup together in a pitcher. Pour into tumblers over frozen milk cubes or ice cubes and dust the tops with grated nutmeg.
Courtesy of NY Times.
Galliano Hot Shot
Ingredients: 3/4 oz hot coffee, 3/4 oz Galliano.
Preparation: Layer in a shot glass. Top the glass with cream.
Courtesy of That's The Spirit.
Williamsburg Egg Nog
Ingredients: 6 Eggs, 2 cups Heavy cream, 1 cup Milk, 3/4-1 cup Sugar, 1 tblsp Nutmeg, 1/2 cup Rum, 1/2 cup Brandy, 1/2 cup Whisky.
Preparation: Separate the eggs (yolk and white). Set the whites aside. Mix yolks well, gradually adding the cream, milk, and sugar. Get back to the egg white - WHIP IT (whip it good!) until "soft peaks" form. Fold the white into the rest. Gradually add the alcohol. Either add nutmeg right away, or sprinkle on top later. AGE for at least 2 hours in refrigerator, uncovered.