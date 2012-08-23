5 Cocktail Recipes You Should Know By Heart

There is no better way to impress guests at a dinner party or a cocktail function than with a well-mixed classic cocktail. We’ve compiled some classic cocktails that, no matter what the occasion, will be a guaranteed hit.

The Bloody Mary



Commonly known by some as the greatest hangover cure in the universe, the bloody mary will help you embrace hair of the dog and recover enough to face whatever the day may have in stall for you.

A popular drink with a lot of different demographics, the bloody mary is not too sweet and is perfect for pairing with breakfast and brunch.

Recipe:

1oz Vodka

3oz Tomato Juice

1 dash of Worcestershire sauce

0.5 oz lemon juice

2 dash of Tabasco

1 pinch of salt

1 pinch pepper

1 Celery stalk to garnish

For best results:

Combine everything except the celery. Mix between two glasses (do not shake). Taste test to see if you may want to add more Tabasco or salt. Strain over lots of ice into a highball glass. Add celery to garnish and voila, the perfect cure for the atrocities of the night before.

The Cosmopolitan



A cult classic thanks to the girls of Sex and the City, this cocktail is light, fruity and a big hit with almost any female audience.

The combination of cranberry, triple sec and vodka creates a drink that has just the right amount of sweetness and the right amount of tart.

Recipe:

1.25oz Vodka

0.25oz Triple Sec

1oz Cranberry Juice

1 Lemon twist to garnish

For best results:

Combine Vodka, Triple Sec and cranberry juice in a cocktail shaker with ice. Give it a shake to combine all that deliciousness. Strain the pink mixture into a martini glass. Add a lemon peel garnish to accessorize.

The Gin Martini



If you’re looking to exude an air of sophistication and wisdom, whip out your gin martini making skills.

Be warned, this cocktail is for serious and mature drinkers only.

Recipe:

2oz Gin

1oz Sweet Vermouth

Olives

For best results:

Combine Gin and Sweet Vermouth in a shaker. Stir well until the liquid is chilled. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with olives on a toothpick (great for the seductive). For those who like their martini a little dirty, add olive brine.

The Manhattan



There is argument about the origins of this classy cocktail but one thing is for sure, it’s a drink that’s a very important piece of your cocktail making repertoire.

Perfect for ladies or gents this cocktail is famous because it tastes great and manages to look very sophisticated at the same time.

Recipe:

2oz Rye Whisky

0.5oz Sweet Vermouth

2-3 dashes of Angostura bitters

1 Maraschino cherry to garnish

For best results:

Combine the whisky, Sweet Vermouth and bitters in a cocktail shaker with ice. Stir until well combined. Strain into a martini glass and finish with a cherry on top.

The Mint Julep



Do your best impression of a southern belle by serving up this refreshing, timeless and delicious cocktail classic.

Recipe:

4 sprigs of mint

2.5oz bourbon whisky

1 tsp Powdered sugar

2 tsp water

For best results:

For this one you’ll need a muddling stick and a Collins glass. First, muddle the mint, powdered sugar and water by crushing it against the glass with your muddling stick. Add crushed ice and the bourbon. To finish add a little more crushed ice, a sprig of mint to garnish and a straw.

What’s your favorite cocktail? Fill us in below.