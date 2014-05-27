With the summer finally upon us, we can think of no better way to celebrate than with a boozy punch bowl—also an easy entertaining solution to boot.
Here, our five favorite recipes including a champagne punch and a tiki inspired recipe to enjoy this weekend.
Have a favorite punch bowl recipe? Share you pick in the comments below!
MORE:
Chef Sam Talbot On How To Make the Perfect Lobster Roll
How Much Alcohol You Should Buy for a Party
5 Boozy Punches To Enjoy Right Now
With the summer finally upon us, we can think of no better way to celebrate than with a boozy punch bowl—also an easy entertaining solution to boot.
Promoted Stories