5 Boozy Punches To Enjoy Right Now

With the summer finally upon us, we can think of no better way to celebrate than with a boozy punch bowl—also an easy entertaining solution to boot.

Here, our five favorite recipes including a champagne punch and a tiki inspired recipe to enjoy this weekend.

Have a favorite punch bowl recipe? Share you pick in the comments below!

1 of 5 YOUR MONEY, MY LOOKS (From Lure in Atlanta) Ingredients: 6 ounces Aperol 3 rosemary sprigs 2 1/2 ounces honey 2 1/2 ounces hot water 5 ounces Jim Beam bourbon whiskey 8 ounces prosecco 8 ounces soda water 4 grapefruit wedges Directions: Pour Aperol into a glass, add one rosemary sprig, cover, and set aside for 48 hours at room temperature. Fill a medium-size container or pan with water and freeze to make a large ice block. In a shaker, mix honey and hot water and shake well. Chill rosemary-infused Aperol, whiskey, prosecco, soda water, and honey syrup for one hour then add to a punch bowl with ice block. Squeeze grapefruit wedges into punch bowl and throw in the rinds. Add rosemary sprigs to garnish. LEMON DROP CHAMPAGNE PUNCH Ingredients: 3 lemons, room temperature 1/2 cup sugar 1 bottle (750 milliliters) champagne, chilled 3/4 cup best-quality vodka, chilled 4 ounces candied lemon peels Directions: With a vegetable peeler, remove zest from each lemon in a long, continuous spiral. Juice lemons, and strain pulp (you should have 3/4 cup juice). Set aside. Heat sugar and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring until sugar has dissolved. Bring to a boil. Remove from heat. Add zest. Let syrup cool completely for about two hours. Pour Champagne, vodka, lemon juice, and syrup into a punch bowl and stir. Serve glasses of punch with candied peels. MOTHER'S RUIN PUNCH (From Death & Co. in New York City) Ingredients: 1/2 cup granulated sugar 3/4 cup chilled club soda 1 1/2 cups gin 1 1/2 cups fresh grapefruit juice, plus 3 thinly sliced grapefruit wheels, for garnish 3/4 cup fresh lemon juice 3/4 cup sweet vermouth 2 1/4 cups chilled Champagne or sparkling wine Ice Directions: In a large pitcher, stir the sugar with the club soda until dissolved. Stir in the gin, grapefruit, and lemon juices and sweet vermouth and refrigerate until chilled for about one hour. Transfer the punch to a large bowl. Gently stir in the Champagne and float the grapefruit wheels on top. Serve in punch glasses over ice. A LA TAYLOR (From The Dead Rabbit in New York City) Ingredients: The zest of 8 clementines The zest of 8 lemons 200 milliliters turbinado sugar 750 milliliters Redbreast 12-year-old Irish whiskey 2 ounces Suze Gentiane liqueur 1 ounce tamarind nectar 200 milliliters fresh lemon juice 200 milliliters fresh clementine juice 750 milliliters strong Assam tea 15 dashes of Dead Rabbit Orinoco bitters 10 dashes of eucalyptus tincture Directions: In a large punch bowl toss the clementine and lemon zest with the turbinado sugar. Add the remaining ingredients to the mixture and stir until all the sugar has dissolved. Remove the zest from the punch and add it to a nonreactive container (a Bundt pan works well) filled with distilled water. Place the container in the freezer until the water is frozen solid. Add the frozen, zest-filled ice cube to the punch and serve. EUREKA TIKI PUNCH Ingredients: 2 1/2 cups honey 2 1/2 cups water 7 1/2 cups light-bodied aged amber rum (such as Appleton Estate Reserve) 7 1/2 cups freshly squeezed lemon juice 2 1/2 cups Yellow Chartreuse 1 cup ice water 1 tablespoon plus 3/4 teaspoon Angostura bitters 10 cups ginger ale (such as Fever-Tree) 1 large ice block or several smaller blocks Lemon wheels, for garnish Fresh mint sprigs, for garnish Edible flowers, for garnish Directions: In a small saucepan, combine the honey and water and cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until thoroughly blended. Let cool to room temperature. In a container that holds at least 9 quarts, combine the honey mixture, rum, lemon juice, Chartreuse, water, and bitters and stir until thoroughly blended. Cover and chill for at least two hours. To serve, pour the mixture into one or more punch bowls and pour in the ginger ale and stir gently. Add the ice and garnish with lemon wheels, mint sprigs, and edible flowers.








