5 Books You Need to Download to Your Newest Gadget

Many of us have found ourselves purchasing the latest iPad model or splurging on a Kindle. Call it curiosity, call it efficiency, call it a cool factor, but theyre flying off the shelves. So, once weve unwrapped our shiny new gadget, we find ourselves scratching our heads and thinking: now what? Sure, weve downloaded those basic apps and the books weve been itching to read since they first hit the stacks, but what next? StyleCaster scoured the Internet to bring you the next five books you need to download once youre finished playing that game you just secretly uploaded its okay, we did it too.

The Paris Wife by Paula McClain, available on Amazon.com: Recounted by Ernest Hemmingways first wife, Paula McClain describes the couples life together and the ultimate disintegration of their relationship. All occurring during the Jazz Age in Paris, this is a story of love, loss, and even a bit of night music. The Peach Keeper by Sarah Addison Allen, available on Amazon.com: Superstitious? Arent we all just a little? Here, Allen weaves a tale surrounding one of our well-known superstitions and includes just a dash of magic. Mirandas Big Mistake by Jill Mansell, available as a NookBook at Barnesandnoble.com: Broken heart this Spring? Follow Miranda as she goes through the trials and tribulations of meeting her actual soulmate, not a faux-mate. Leaving by Karen Kingsbury, available as a NookBook at Barnesandnoble.com: Were totally guilty of belting in the shower and dreaming of basking in the lights on or off Broadway, we know you are too. Follow the new heroine of Kingsburys newest series as Bailey Flanigan heads to the Big Apple for an important audition. But, sometimes pursuing dreams requires huge sacrifices. Skipped Parts by Tim Sandlin available as an Ebook on Borders.com: In this comical coming of age story, Sam Callahan finds himself with some free time, not a lot of friends, and a pre-occupied parent who doesnt have time to fill him in on certain details about growing up. Find out how he learns these tricky life lessons.