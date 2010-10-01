5 Fashion Bloggers To Watch: Our October Picks!

It’s that time of month again and no I’m not talking about angry hormones kicking into gear (OK, bad joke?). Rather, it’s time for us to share the up-and-coming bloggers we’ve been eyeing as of late.
Backtrack a year ago, and I can remember scrolling through the pages of Fashiontoast believing with every ounce of my fashion loving soul that this whole I’m-going-to-pose-for-my-photographer/boyfriend-at-the-laundromat-and-share-the-images-with-random-people-I-don’t-know-on-the-internet thing was a passing trend. Seems it ain’t so. And to tell you the truth, these chic ladies who put themselves out there (we’ll call them confident, not self-centered) are really no different than the college girls we knew who would post 10 albums of themselves posing with their girlfriends after every single weekend on Facebook except we can actually gain something from these bloggers. And what is that might you ask? Well, my lovely StyleCasters we like to call that something chic.
Click through the slide show to check out the hottest ensembles from our favorite sartorial newbies.
Dans Vogue: Looking for a little style inspiration straight from Barcelona? Hop over to Dans Vogue, the blog of style maven Saray to check out the Spanish stunner's sartorially savvy ensembles.
District Of Chic: As her blog logo gives away, this short haired blond is based out of Washington D.C. but isn't letting a politically correct dress code stop her from looking chic.
Fade to Black: This UK to NY transplant is the ultimate definition of a bohemian devotee. And with all those '70s inspired flares that seem to be overcrowding her closet, I can only imagine how much she's dying over the current resurgence of the decade on the spring '11 runways. If you swear you were a hippie in your past life, Fade to Black is a must blog to follow.
Fallie's Scrapbook: There are several reasons why we love the blogger behind Fallie's Scrapbook but the fact that she's only 13 and is already cooler (and chicer) than all of our friends might have something to do with it. Her quirky girlishness is definitely worth coveting.
The Haute Pursuit: A self-professed eternal dreamer/fashion blogger/wannabe writer, Vannessa of The Haute Pursuit has that glam rocker sensibility that few can pull off with her level of aplomb. We're impressed and inspired!