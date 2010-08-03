5 Fashion Bloggers To Watch: Our August Picks!

From L to R: Some of our favorite fashion bloggers of the moment, Blushing Ambition, Chic Heroin, Fashion Chalet, Grand Theft Thrift and Saucy Glossie.

It’s that time of month again when we get to share our new favorite fashion bloggers who give us daily inspiration in dreaming up our next closet concoctions. Whether you’re a vintage fiend, boho babe or a city sophisticate, you’ll find plenty of inspiration from the blogging stars-on-the-rise below who’ve got their fingers on the fashion pulse and their computer mouses. Let us know who you think has the best style in the comments below!



Chic Heroin



Images courtesy of Chic Heroin

Elizabeth of Chic Heroin is a self-proclaimed lover of “vintage t-shirts, Keith Richards, hippies, vinyl pants, and dirty hair.” Sounds like the second coming of Mary-Kate Olsen if you ask us, but our inner Olsen lovers aren’t complaining. This boho blogger has the just-rolled-out-of-bed-but-couldn’t-look-more-perfect style down pat.

Blushing Ambition



Images courtesy of Blushing Ambition

While we admittedly joke about “the fashion diet” from time to time, deep down food and fashion are two of our favorite things in the world, and we think they work just fine together. Apparently so does Annabel of Blushing Ambition; the 21-year-old blogger and student photographs everything from maccha ice cream sundaes (check out her personal blog to find out what it is!) and corn dogs to pictures of her daily outfits.

Saucy Glossie



Images courtesy of Saucy Glossie

Having worked both in fashion PR and editorial, NYC-based blogger Lindsey Calla of Saucy Glossie has insider knowledge (and access!) that makes her blog both visually entertaining and informative. Some of her recent designer interviews include ones with the girls of Dannijo, one of our favorite up-and-coming jewelry brands, and model-turned-jewelry-designer Molly Sims.

Fashion Chalet



Images courtesy of Fashion Chalet

Rated the #4 top blog on Bloglovin’ right under the likes of Fashion Toast’s Rumi, Jane from Sea of Shoes and Scott Schuman of The Sartorialist, is Erika Marie of Fashion Chalet. The lovely brunette, who calls herself “a modern day blogger with an Audrey Hepburn twist,” is a go-to on our daily style blog rounds.

Grand Theft Thrift



Images courtesy of Grand Theft Thrift

The LA native behind Grand Theft Thrift is a jill of all fashion trades. Dabbling in everything from fashion design and hairstyling to modeling and thrifting (if you could call that a profession), blogger Zoe Deluge does it all and shares it with her readers on her gorgeous image-driven blog.

