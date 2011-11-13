5 Best Places To Play Hooky In NYC

No matter what you do or how much you love your job, we all have those moments when we just can’t fathom the idea of walking into our office (especially on a Monday). And there’s only one cure: a mental health day. But when you decide to kick up your feet and take a day off, make sure you don’t waste your precious hours of “me time.” We’ve got five places that are perfect for wiling away a lazy afternoon and forgetting about your to-do list that waits for you the next morning. Scroll down to check out our favorite places to play hooky in NYC!

1. We love thePaul Kasmin Gallery. Not only does the gallery house amazing artists, but the location is perfect for grabbing a bite and doing a little shopping after soaking up some culture. 293 Tenth Ave,, New York, NY 10001 at 27th St.

2. If you think Coney Island is only for summer fun, think again. The boardwalk is open all year round and is home to some great eats. There’s also an ice skating rink and a Coney Island museum. So escape from the hustle and bustle of NYC and revisit your childhood for a carefree afternoon. Located on the southernmost part of Brooklyn,1208Surf Avenue.

3. Even if you’re not into science, you’ll love the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History. The gorgeous space has tons of exhibits and movies. Plus, who will ever think to look for you there? (Total bonus.) Central Park West at 79th Street, New York, NY 10024.

4. For all of you foodies out there, the Chelsea Market is a great way to spend a hungry afternoon. Representing dozens of cuisines and offering both food and merchandise (including an Anthropologie!), the market has all the ingredients for a day of contentment. 75 9th Avenue (Between 15th and 16th Streets), New York, NY 10011.

5. Want to relax and let someone else pamper you? You can’t go wrong at the Oasis Day Spa. With two locations in Manhattan and treatments like massages, facials and wraps, there is something for every tired fashionista. Oasis on Park, 1 Park Avenue between 32nd & 33rd Streets; Oasis at the Affinia Dumont Hotel, 150 East 34th Street between Lexington & 3rd Avenues.