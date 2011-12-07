StyleCaster
Share

5 Bags That Won’t Damage Your Manly Persona

What's hot
StyleCaster

5 Bags That Won’t Damage Your Manly Persona

Laurel Pinson
by
5 Bags That Won’t Damage Your Manly Persona
6 Start slideshow

There’s been a lot of talk as of late that men who carry bags damage their masculinity (ie: Mickey Rourke). Well, let me add my two cents on this matter — ARE YOU KIDDING? First off, a bag is about utility. Second, it boggles my mind when men don’t carry bags; where do they put all their necessities? The stuffed pocket isn’t a good look. Thirdly, what’s wrong with being a well-dressed gentleman?

Designers like Jack Spade, Billy Reid and Billy Kirk only prove the fact that men can be masculine without being vulgar and/or damaging their reputation as being the alpha dog. It also adds some serious style to your look that girls seems to love. If it’s your first bag, feel free to play it safe with some canvas or go for the classic black or brown leather. If you really want to just jump right into the bag game then I suggest the Filson Plaid Wool Field Messenger Bag.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 6

Photo c/o Tommy Ton.

Marc by Marc Jacobs Leather Messenger Bag, $480, at Mr.Porter

Jack Spade Nylon Canvas Computer Field Bag. $195, at Park & Bond

Billy Kirk NO.202 Everyday Tote, $260, at Billy Kirk

Billy Reid Leather Messenger Bag, $595, at Billy Reid

Filson Plaid Wool Field Messenger, $240, at Mr.Porter

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Clutch Of The Heart: 10 Clutches That Make “Fetch” Happen

Clutch Of The Heart: 10 Clutches That Make “Fetch” Happen

Promoted Stories

share