5 Bags That Won’t Damage Your Manly Persona

There’s been a lot of talk as of late that men who carry bags damage their masculinity (ie: Mickey Rourke). Well, let me add my two cents on this matter — ARE YOU KIDDING? First off, a bag is about utility. Second, it boggles my mind when men don’t carry bags; where do they put all their necessities? The stuffed pocket isn’t a good look. Thirdly, what’s wrong with being a well-dressed gentleman?

Designers like Jack Spade, Billy Reid and Billy Kirk only prove the fact that men can be masculine without being vulgar and/or damaging their reputation as being the alpha dog. It also adds some serious style to your look that girls seems to love. If it’s your first bag, feel free to play it safe with some canvas or go for the classic black or brown leather. If you really want to just jump right into the bag game then I suggest the Filson Plaid Wool Field Messenger Bag.