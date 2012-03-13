5 Agyness Deyn Inspired Shoe Styles We Would Love To See From Dr. Martens

More and more these days, blonde Brit Agyness Deyn seems to be less about modeling and more about, well, everything else.

The BFF of designer Henry Holland and former face of Jean Paul Gaultier has now set her sights on acting, appearing in indie shorts and the stage in her hometown of London.

Now it looks like good ol’ Aggy has another job title to add to her résumé–shoe designer.

Announced yesterday via WWD, Ms. Deyn will be collaborating with StyleCaster fave Dr. Martens to design a line of footwear, clothing and accessories. After starring in the heritage British brand’s Fall 2011 and Spring 2012 “#FIRSTANDFOREVER” campaigns alongside tattooed eye-candy Ash Stymest, Aggy is definitely a great fit for the brand.

“The brand is a great fit for me, as it stands for strong character and being able to shape your own personal identity,” said Ms. Deyn.

Since we’re already anticipating the line of goodies that’ll hit stores worldwide this fall, we decided to get our Aggy x Dr. Martens fix on now by playing around with some of our favorite shoe styles and getting our creative juices flowing via Photoshop.

Check out what we managed to come up with in the slideshow above, and if you’re wondering, we’re calling this fake collection here in the office “SC Loves AD + DM” (fitting, huh?).